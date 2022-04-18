BJP blames DMK on verbal attack on Ilaiyaraaja for praising PM Modi

JP Nadda, the BJP’s national president, criticised the verbal attack on Ilaiyaraaja for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blamed the attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

‘In Tamil Nadu, elements aligned to the ruling party have left no stones unturned in verbally lynching, shearing and humiliating one of India’s tallest musical maestros just because he has views not palatable to one political party and their allies. Is this democratic? One can have different views and yet coexist happily, but why take insults?’ JP Nadda said in a statement.

Earlier, the brother of music legend Ilaiyaraaja claimed that Ilayaraja would not retract his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gangai Amaran, Ilaiyaraaja’s brother, stated that he contacted Ilaiyaraaja after seeing the rising criticism, to which Ilaiyaraaja replied that he would retract his remarks.

‘I’ll never take back a tune I composed for a movie just because somebody didn’t like it and similarly, I’ll never take back my comments about PM Modi, said my brother’ he said. In a foreword to a book, Ilaiyaraaja drew parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr. BR Ambedkar.