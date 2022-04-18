Court in Odisha sentences minor to ten years in prison for raping teen.

On Monday, a court in Odisha’s Keonjhar district sentenced a minor to ten years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl. POCSO judge Subhashree Tripathi also imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on the convict for the crime committed on January 15, 2017.

The special court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay the rape survivor compensation of Rs. 4 lakh. The accused raped the teenager in a hidden location near the Bamebari police station on the pretext of taking her to a local festival. A meeting to reach an agreement was set up, but in the end, a police report was filed.

According to the special public prosecutor, the court ordered that the juvenile be held in a correctional facility until he became 21 years old, after which he would be shifted to a regular jail.