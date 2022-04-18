Crime branch opposes discharge pleas of two accused in Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case

The Mumbai police crime branch stated on Monday that doctors Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal, both accused of allegedly driving Dr Payel Tadvi to suicide, were harassing and publicly insulting the deceased unnecessarily. Witness statements, recovered WhatsApp chats, and other evidence, according to the crime branch, are all available against the accused.

The discharge pleas were filed on April 7 before additional sessions judge Deepak Bhagwat by Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal. On Monday, the crime branch filed a reply. ‘Seventeen witness statements from the Topiwala National Medical College attached to BYL Nair Hospital, have been recorded and most of them have said that the arrested accused used to unnecessarily trouble and insult Dr Payal Tadvi in front of others,’ the crime branch said.

‘Dr Payal Tadvi and her mother Abeda Salim Tadvi had in November and December 2018 complained about the three senior resident doctors who used to harass her, after which she (Dr Tadiv) was transferred to some other department for a short period of time,’ the response stated.