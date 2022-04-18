Karnataka CM Bommai says ,Give us proof, we will probe thoroughly

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai responded to a statement by Balehosur Mutt seer Dingaleshwara Swamy by saying that a thorough investigation would be carried out to know whether a ‘commission’ was requested by government officials.

‘Dingaleswara Swamiji is a great swamy. I request Dingaleswara Swamy to give the entire proof – who, where, when, to whom and how much per cent was given and we will certainly have it probed comprehensively,’ Bommai said. ‘We will go to the depth of it,’ he added.

The Lingayat seer had previously stated that even mutts have to pay a 30% cut in order to receive government aid. The seer’s remark came just days after Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa resigned from his cabinet post after a serious scandal involving charges of corruption and a part in a contractor’s suicide.