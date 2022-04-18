PFI leader Abdul Mateen Shekhani surrenders in Mumbai court.

Abdul Mateen Shekhani, the leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI), surrendered in Thane court on Monday after being missing for four days, according to ANI. In the Mumbra area of Thane district, a FIR was filed against the PFI Mumbra President for conducting an unauthorised protest on April 15. The Maharashtra PFI leader was arrested under IPC section 188, as well as sections 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, for allegedly giving an inciting statement at an illegal gathering.

Shekhani was protesting the violence in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other states during the Ram Navami processions. He said that Muslims were being oppressed in the country and that some people tried to disturb Mumbra’s atmosphere. Shekhani had remarked, using the phrase as the organization’s slogan, ‘If you trouble us, we won’t leave you.’

Shekhani also reacted to MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s statement about the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, warning that if they touch even one loudspeaker, PFI will be seen on the front line. Shekhani claimed, ‘If you touch even a single loudspeaker, then PFI will be seen at the forefront.’