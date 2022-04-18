PM Modi pays visit to Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the School Command and Control Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Monday. The Prime Minister visited the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to examine the exhibition. He also paid flower tribute to Rishi Veda Vyas and lit the lamp before this. The Prime Minister is in Gujarat for a three-day tour that will end on April 20.

He will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha, on April 19 at around 9:40 a.m. He will next lay the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar at around 3:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will open the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on April 20 at 10:30 a.m. He will then attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod at around 3:30 p.m., where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects.