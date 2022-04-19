Chinese mobile towers have been built near LAC; Report

China has constructed three mobile towers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Hot Springs region on their side. Konchok Stanzin, the counsellor for the Chushul district of Ladakh, stated on Twitter that the Chinese had installed three mobile towers in the Hot Spring area. Stanzin claims that 11 of the 12 communities in his district do not have a 4G network. Only one place has 4G service. He has been advocating for technological advancements, particularly 4G towers in places near the LAC. China has been working on a variety of infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and networks.

‘They are aggressively developing the territories on their side. Their populated regions have road and phone connectivity. We are quite concerned about the new three skyscrapers. They may be used for a variety of purposes, such as monitoring. I have raised these problems several times,’ stated Konchok Stanzin, Chushul Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC). Stanzin recently penned a letter to India’s defence minister, Rajnath Singh. He requested 4G internet connection in nine communities in his area near the LAC. During an interview with WION, he stated that the counterdevelopment of regions surrounding LAC is critical.

‘We have begun to build roads in these places, but much more work need to be done. All of these places require counter-development. On the Chinese side, no one lives in those places, yet they have fully working roads, mobile connectivity, and everything else. While we reside in a location that lacks these amenities. Our civilian population lives in these locations without Internet access, yet they have 4G towers in areas where no one lives. That needs to change, and we need to completely develop our side,’ said Konchok Stanzin. The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, further emphasised the need of optical-fibre cable-based internet connection in all Ladakh settlements.