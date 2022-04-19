Honda launches Gold Wing Tour in India: Know the price and features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2022 Gold Wing Tour in India. The new scooter is priced at Rs 39,20,000 (Ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana). It is available in Gunmetal Black Metallic (with blacked-out engine) finish. The new model will make its way to the Indian market through CBU (Completely Built-Up) route from Japan. The 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with Airbag.

The new scooter is powered by by a 1833cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine. It produces peak power of 126 HP @ 5,500rpm and peak torque of 170 Nm @ 4,500rpm. There are four rider modes (Tour, Sport, Econ & Rain) linked to suspension damping and the Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS). The new scooter feature s Hill Start Assist (HSA), Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) technology, Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS), ABS modulator integrated with the brake ECU and an Airbag.

It also houses dual LED fog lights, auto-cancelling indicators, cruise control system, Throttle By Wire (TBW), audio & navigation system, 7-inch full-colour TFT Liquid Crystal Display screen, and Smart .it also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and two USB Type-C ports.