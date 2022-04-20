JioFiber plans now include free installation, a free set-top box, and a free router; Details, prices & more…

Reliance Jio, the business owned by Mukesh Ambani, has unveiled new JioFiber options that include free installation, a free set-top box, and a free router, making it easier than ever to establish a JioFiber connection. The new JioFiber tariffs are available for new postpaid connections, according to Reliance Jio’s statement. According to the firm, the perks available total more than $10,000.

The new JioFiber plans are intended at luring postpaid consumers, which would provide Reliance Jio with more stickiness in terms of recruiting and maintaining internet subscribers. With prepaid subscriptions, using JioFiber services is as simple as plug-and-play, making income streams significantly less predictable for the firm.

Making postpaid plans more appealing would help JioFiber to better supplement its income stream, as it is not as simple to start or terminate a subscription as it is with prepaid. JioFiber postpaid plans with free installation, set-top box, and router are discussed. According to Reliance Jio, these new JioFiber postpaid plans with free installation, set-top box, and router start at 399 per month and go all the way up to 3,999 per month for the top-end 1 Gbps plan.

It is important to note that the JioFiber postpaid plan costs are not inclusive of taxes – as a result, you will have to pay GST of 18% in addition to your JioFiber plan. In addition to complimentary perks, JioFiber has stated that its postpaid customers would have access to entertainment applications like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Live, Zee5, Voot Kids, and Jio Cinema. The new JioFiber postpaid plans will be available on April 22, 2022.

It’s important to note that you may pay an extra $100 per month for access to six OTT applications, or $200 per month for 14 OTT apps. These add-ons are available for the 399 and 699 plans. All other options already feature free access to all 14 OTT applications.