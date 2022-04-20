Mercedes-Benz unveils new electric SUV

Mumbai: Germany based luxury carmakers, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new electric SUV. The EQS SUV will be manufactured in the Tuscaloosa plant in the USA and will be launched in the Indian market later in 2022.

The new SUV gets two power options and both the options will produce 359 hp with a peak torque of 568 Nm and 800 Nm, respectively. The electric car is powered by a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion unit used in the EQS sedan. The SUV’s efficiency is estimated to be between 23.0 and 18.6kWh/100km, corresponding to ranges of between 535 and 659km. The twin-motor EQS 450 4Matic can travel between 506 and 613 kilometres on a single charge. The battery can be charged at up to 200kW on a DC system, from 10% to 80% capacity in 31 minutes.

It will offer four driving modes- Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Off-Road. It features AIRMATIC Air suspension with an Adaptive Damping System, rear-axle steering, adaptive cruise control, Active Lane Keeping, and Blind Spot Assist with multiple other features. It also houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument and a 12.8-inch portrait-style infotainment display, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 17.7-inch centre infotainment and 12.3-inch front passenger screens.