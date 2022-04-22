Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda to team up for Shiva Nirvana’s new family entertainer

Mumbai: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been cast for director Shiva Nirvana’s next film, the makers announced on Thursday. Billed as a family entertainer, the untitled film is tentatively referred to as ‘VD11’- which denotes it is Deverakonda’s 11th film.

Production house, the Mythri Movie Makers announced their new venture, through Twitter. ‘VD11 Launched Our Heartthrob @TheDeverakonda & Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 reunite for a Family Entertainer under the direction of @ShivaNirvana Music by @HeshamAWMusic Shoot begins this month! #VD11Launch; the tweet read, alongside a series of pictures from the mahurat.

Deverakonda and Prabhu have earlier worked together in 2018 Telugu-language biographical drama “’ahanati’, based on the life of Indian actress Savitri. Hesham Abdul Wahab has been reportedly roped in as the music composer for the movie. The shoot of the upcoming film is likely to commence this month.