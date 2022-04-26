Bad weather conditions: Several Delhi-bound flights delayed, diverted

New Delhi: Bad weather conditions, paired with strong wind, have affected flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday night. ‘Few flights have been diverted for safe landing and other delayed. The regular flight operations will be commenced as strong winds settle down’, ANI reported, quoting sources.

According to the report, Flight UK940 (Air Vistara) from Mumbai to Delhi has been diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather at the Delhi airport for a safe landing. Earlier, SpiceJet tweeted: ‘Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status’.

All airlines have messaged or updated passengers via social media regarding delay in flight operations due to bad weather at Delhi airport. The India Meteorological Department, in a tweet, had predicted rain and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ‘likely to continue over Northeast India’.