11 people die of electrocution during temple procession in Thanjavur

Apr 27, 2022, 08:43 am IST

 

Thanjavur: At least 11 persons have died due to electrocution during a temple festival in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred during the annual chariot festival in Kalimedu village after a temple car came in contact with a high voltage power line and went up in flames, police said today. The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in to contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said.

 

The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact. Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College. TV visuals showed the chariot completely damaged in the impact.

