Mercedes-AMG launches special edition A35, CLA35

Mumbai: German automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-AMG has launched special editions of A35, CLA35. The CLA 35 is now priced at £42,215 (around Rs 42.2 lakh), while the A35 is priced at £41,550. (about Rs 41.5 lakh).

The new cars gets an enlarged front splitter, a new front apron, side spoiler lips and a rear wing. The steering wheel of each automobile is a special ’55th-anniversary’ plaque. Furthermore, the interiors get a black and red leather theme while the steering is finished with microfibre.

Both models are powered by 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The engine produces 302 hp of power and 400 Nm peak torque. The cars come in two color options – Cosmos Black Metallic and Digital White Metallic.