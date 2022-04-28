Eid Al Fitr 2022: Sharjah announces holidays for schools

Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for private schools in the Emirate. As per the circular issued by the authority, all private schools will be closed from Saturday, April 30 until Thursday, May 5.

Students will get 9-day long holiday, including the weekends. Classes would resume from Monday, May 9.

Also Read: Dubai Duty Free Raffle: Indian expat wins $ 1 million

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. According to the official UAE holidays list, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.