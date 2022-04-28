UK plans to sell Channel 4 to ‘unleash’ potential of broadcaster

in a policy statement due out on thursday, the british government said it will outline plans to sell channel 4, a publicly owned but commercially funded broadcaster founded in the 1980s.

channel 4 was founded by margaret thatcher’s conservative administration to provide a cutting-edge alternative to the bbc and itv, with an emphasis on underserved communitie

it was instrumental in building britain’s independent program-making business despite having no in-house productio

the broadcaster’s management, legislators from across the house of commons, and television royalty all oppose the sale, claiming that it will jeopardise channel 4’s unique conten

julia lopez, the uk’s minister for media, data and digital infrastructure, said public sector broadcasters like channel 4 produced high-quality material, but the market had changed dramatically since the rise of us streaming behemoth

'we will be publishing a white paper that proposes major reforms to our decades-old broadcasting regulations, reforms that will put traditional broadcasters like the bbc, itv, and channel 4 on an equal footing with netflix, amazon prime, and others,' lopez said in a statement to lawmakers on wednesday.