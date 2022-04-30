Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announces new flight service

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced new flight service to Manama in Bahrain. The flight service will begin from May 15, 2022. The airline will operate three flights per week connecting the two cities.

Also Read: New speed limits for two roads in UAE announced

The new service represents the 22nd route for the airline since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Manama by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre or through travel agencies.