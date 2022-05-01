UAE announces first day of Shawwal

Dubai: The moon-sighting committee in the UAE has announced the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the country. Monday, May 2 will be first day of Eid-Al-Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal 1443 AH. Sunday, May 1 will be the last day of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and chairman of the moon-sighting committee announced this.

The committee informed that the Shawwal month crescent could not be found Saturday evening. Earlier, the International Astronomical Centre had said it would be impossible to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Saturday.

Also Read: Oman ruler pardons 300 prisoners

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. Eid al Fitr marks the end Ramadan – the month of fasting in which Muslims across the world refrained from eating and drinking during day time.