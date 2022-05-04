Tamil Nadu’s decision to end Mutt’s Palanquin Ritual sparked political row

Permission for a ritual in Mayiladuthurai district, in which a mutt’s seer is carried on a palanquin by devotees and disciples, has been denied, resulting in a political dispute in Tamil Nadu. The ritual in Dharmapuram Adheenam, according to district officials, degrades human dignity and should not be continued.

The order has sparked opposition protest, with the AIADMK and the BJP challenging MK Stalin’s government in the Assembly. Chief Minister Stalin would speak with the mutt’s head, according to P K Sekar Babu, minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments. K Annamalai, the state BJP chief, has slammed the DMK government over the matter, threatening to raise the palanquin himself if the rite is not allowed.

Madurai Adheenam, the head of another mutt, has also shown strong opposition to the directive, stating that he will lift the palanquin no matter what. The 293rd pontiff of the Madurai Aadheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal has stated that Dharmapuram Adheenam is a key religious centre for Shaivites and that the practises at this old monastic institution should be respected rather than opposed. He said, Chief Minister Stalin must step in and ensure the event takes place.