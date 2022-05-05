16-year-old Kailia Posey, grinning girl in popular GIF, passes away

Kailia Posey, a participant on Toddlers & Tiaras in the United States, died at the age of 16 in Washington. She was one of the most well-known faces on the internet. A GIF of her smiling face went viral popular and became a viral meme.

Marcy Posey Gatterman, Posey’s mother, confirmed the news of her demise on Facebook. She said, ‘I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever’. According to some reports, Kailia Posey committed suicide. However, neither her family nor friends have officially confirmed the news.

Kailia first appeared on TLC’s ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ in 2012, when she was five years old. She came on the TLC show with her mother, Marcy, who said that the former began competing in pageants when she was three years old. ‘She’s a pro when she hits that stage, she’ll say she’s nervous but once she hits that stage she’s a pro. She’s gonna beat you, every time’, mother Marcy said.

Meanwhile, Kailia celebrated her 16th birthday on April 20 and shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle.

Click here to view her Instagram pictures