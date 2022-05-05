4 kids drown in dam in MP; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for kin

Chhindwara: Four minors, including one boy and three girls, drowned in the Machagora Dam in Chhindwara district. According to police, the deceased were residents of the Punarvas colony and had gone to the dam to bathe. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to express grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the victims.

‘It is extremely heartbreaking to know about the demise of four children by drowning in the Machagora Dam of Chhindwara. The heart is full of pain. I pray for the peace of the innocent children’s souls and strength for the family to bear the pain’, Chouhan tweeted. ‘Financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the kin of deceased children’, he said in another tweet.