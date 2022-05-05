Chihuahua sings alongside Star Wars theme song; Netizens amused! Watch viral video

Dogs are so adorable pets, and dog videos even have a separate fan base on Internet. A video of a dog ‘singing’ along to a Star Wars song has taken the internet by storm, leaving users stunned by the pet’s unusual talent.

Shared on Reddit, the footage shows an adorable Chihuahua, named Ozzy, howling along to one of the sci-fi film franchise’s iconic themes. The clip shared by its owner shows the dog keeping up with the rhythm and hitting even the highest of the notes.

Since shared, the video has gone viral. In the comment section, Reddit users expressed their amusement and didn’t hesitate to make all kinds of Star Wars jokes.

Citing a study by Queen’s University in Belfast, Newsweek reported that researchers have analysed dogs’ reactions to various musical genres to discover which they prefer. They found that classic music has a calming effect on them. As per the study, dogs didn’t seem to show any reaction to pop music but had a negative reaction to heavy metal, including general agitation.