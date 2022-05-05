Kerala Police issues Blue Corner notice through Interpol against Vijay Babu

Kochi: The Kochi City police have initiated the process of issuing a Blue Corner notice through Interpol against actor-producer Vijay Babu who was booked for sexual assault and revealing the name of the survivor. The actor, who is absconding, is suspected to be in Dubai. ‘There is a process for issuing such a notice and from our side it has begun. The process involves the state and national nodal officers and finally a notice will be issued’, said commissioner CH Nagaraju.

Police chose to act after Babu failed to respond to the police communication turning down his request seeking time till May 19 to appear for interrogation and to share his present location. He is absconding since the registration of the case for rape by the Ernakulam South police and is suspected to have taken refuge in Dubai. He is yet to reveal his location but would only say that he is abroad for business purposes. The Blue Corner notice will help the city police to track down the accused with the help of UAE police following which he can either be brought back by a team from Kochi or be deported back.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the case of revealing the survivor’s identity is in its last stage, police said. The issued pertains to the sexual assault case registered by Ernakulam Town South police based on a petition filed by an actor on April 22. Babu had soon left for Dubai via Bengaluru. Later, a second case was registered against him on April 27 after he revealed the survivor’s identity during a Facebook live in which he claimed innocence. The actor-producer has moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail and the same would be taken up only on May 18 when the court resumes after summer recess.