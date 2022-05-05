KSRTC Swift bus collides with car in Alappuzha, two killed

Chengannur: Two persons lost their lives near Mulakkuzha village office in Chengannur, Alappuzha after a KSRTC-Swift bus and a car collided. The accident happened on MC road on Wednesday night, around 11:30 PM.

The deceased have been identified as Eramalloor native Shinoj (25) and Cherthala native Vishnu (26). Though locals and police rushed the individuals to the District hospital after the accident, they succumbed to their injuries.

The bus was heading from Thiruvananthapuram to Sultan Bathery, while the car was in Thiruvananthapuram direction. Due to the collision, the car was completely destroyed. The front side of the bus has also been damaged. KSRTC’s much-touted SWIFT service for long distance service has been involved in a series of accidents ever since it began operation in April.