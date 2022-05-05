Manohar Lal Khattar Birthday: Here’s all you need to know about Haryana’s first BJP CM

Manohar Lal Khattar has gone a long way from being a textile merchant to Haryana’s first BJP Chief Minister. ML Khattar, the 10th and current CM of Haryana, was born on May 5, 1954. He is a former RSS pracharak and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After the BJP’s victory in the 2014 Haryana Legislative Assembly election, he was sworn in for the first time as Chief Minister of Haryana on October 26, 2014. After forming an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party during the 2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly election, he was sworn in for the second time as CM on October 27, 2019, with Dushyant Chautala as his deputy Chief Minister.

Khattar was born into a Punjabi Hindu family in Nindana village, Rohtak district, Haryana. Khattar attended Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government College in Rohtak for his matriculation (last year of high school). He subsequently travelled to Delhi, where he worked in a business near Sadar Bazar while studying at the University of Delhi for his bachelor’s degree.

Khattar served as the BJP’s Haryana Organizational General Secretary from 2000 to 2014. During his tenure, the state unit launched the Bhajpa Ki Baat magazine in October 2000. For the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, he was the Chairman of the BJP’s Haryana Election Campaign Committee. He was thereafter elected to the BJP’s National Executive Committee.

Also Read: Indian scientist Kamal Bawa elected to the US National Academy of Sciences

In the 2014 Haryana Legislative Assembly election, Khattar was nominated as the BJP’s candidate for the Karnal seat. The BJP secured a majority in Haryana for the first time in the elections, and Khattar won his first election by a margin of 63,736 votes.

Major initiatives by Manohar Lal Khattar:

Police reforms: Haryana will have an all-woman police station in each district, according to Khattar, and roughly 500 female constables would be hired. He also launched Harsamay, a 24-hour online complaint system where anybody can make a complaint. He has also proposed that Yoga be included in police constable training to assist keep officers emotionally and physically healthy.

E-governance: Manohar Lal Khattar has implemented e-services through Common Service Centres, including a biometric attendance system in all government offices, which would allow all officers’ attendance to be tracked and tracked online.

Construction of memorial: Garud Commando Gursewak Singh was killed in a terrorist attack in Pathankot, and Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that his administration would create a memorial to honour his sacrifice.