SpiceJet launches new domestic flight services

Mumbai: Indian based low-budget air carrier, SpiceJet has launched flight services connecting Bhavnagar in Gujarat with Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra. The new flight services are operated under the RCS UDAN, the regional connectivity scheme of the Union government.

The air carrier will deploy its Q400 aircraft for the services. The air carrier also informed that it will launch additional flights on the Ahmedabad-Pune route.

SpiceJet has recently started to cover many new domestic flight routes. Earlier, the airlines started flight services between Delhi and Pantnagar and flights between Gorakhpur and Varanasi as part of the UDAN scheme. These new domestic flights come as part of the announcement by SpiceJet to launch 60 new domestic flights this summer.

Earlier, In a statement, the airline said it will launch eight industry-first flights, which will operate on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur-Dharamshala and Tirupati-Shirdi sectors, in the summer schedule.