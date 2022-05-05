Take a look at some renowned artists’ creations to celebrate World Cartoonists Day!

National Cartoonist Day is observed every year on May 5. During the 1990s, the National Cartoonist Society designated May 5 as Cartoonist Day to honour all cartoonists. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the influence cartoons have on society, the value of cartoons in society, and to encourage artwork and reading. Many cartoons are now recognised not only in the printed media of the comics section, but also on television. So, in honour of World Cartoonists Day, let’s look at some well-known cartoonists who have left their impact throughout the world.

Calvin and Hobbes (1985 – 1995)

Many critics describe Calvin and Hobbes as ‘the last great newspaper comic’. It was developed by artist Bill Watterson and reigned the comic strip for ten years, earning great popularity and impact.

Peanuts (1950 – 2000)

Peanuts is one of the most successful and influential comic strip series in history, with over 18,000 strips produced in total. It was developed by Charles M. Schultz, who wrote and drew all of the comic strips himself. The final Peanuts comic was published on February 12, 2000, the day after Schultz died.

Garfield (1978)

This chronic American comic, created by Jim Davis, was first launched under the name ‘Jon,’ but was eventually renamed after the cat due to increasing popularity. The famed creator and writer Jim Davis first portrayed the legendary orange cat’s owner Jonathan ‘Jon’ Arbuckle as the principal character; however, Garfield assumed the spotlight in later strips. The comic series is reputedly valued between $800 million and $1 billion in licencing and marketing arrangements alone.

Zits (1997)

Jim Borgman’s iconic cartoon about adolescent Jeremy Duncan and his life, which debuted in over 200 newspapers, has earned several honours for its realistic representation. As of 2010, it is still syndicated by King Features and can be seen in ‘more than 1,700 newspapers globally in 45 countries and is translated into 15 other languages’. Set in central Ohio suburbia, the comic follows Jeremy as he struggles to juggle his home life, social life, the scholastic obligations of high school, and his future ambitions, frequently with a hefty touch of surrealism, distinguishing it from being simply another teenager cartoon strip.

Dilbert (1989)

Scott Adams is the creator of this satirical office-based comic strip. It became a cultural touchstone for many disgruntled employees. The cartoon primarily examines subjects such as meeting inefficiencies, management ineffectiveness, and the absurdity of workplace politics.