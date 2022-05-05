Tata Motors launches Tata Ace EV: Know the features

Mumbai: The largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, Tata Motors today launched Tata Ace EV. ACE EV is the electric version of the popular small commercial vehicle (SCV).

It is powered by a 27kW (36hp) motor. The single electric motor delivers 36.2bhp and 130Nm of peak torque. The engine is connected to a liquid-cooled IP67 certified lithium-ion battery pack that allows for a certified range of 154 kilometres on a single charge. The battery pack supports regular and fast charging. This engine ensures highest cargo volume of 208 ft3 and grade-ability of 22% allowing easy ascend in fully loaded conditions.

The new Ace EV is 3,800mm long, 1,500mm wide and 2,635mm tall. The wheelbase of the Ace EV is 2,100mm long and the turning radius is 4.3-metres. The Ace EV weighs 1,840 kg and has a payload capacity of 600 kg. The load body of the Ace EV is 2,163mm long, 1,475mm wide and 1,847mm tall and has a loading space of 208 cubic feet.