Ukraine claims it is ‘ready’ if  Belarus joins with Russia in war

A representative for the Ukrainian State Border Service stated on Wednesday that if Belarus’ military troops join Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, Kyiv will be ready.

Belarus, a key Russian ally, said on Wednesday that its military has begun large-scale drills to evaluate war readiness and that the manoeuvres presented no threat to its neighbours.

‘We do not rule out the possibility that the Russian Federation could utilise Belarusian territory, including the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, against Ukraine at some time,’ said Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for Ukraine’s State Border Service.

‘As a result, we are prepared,’ he said, noting that the Belarusian border had been reinforced since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. find out more

After holding joint drills with Belarus, Russia launched the invasion, allowing it to manoeuvre more forces closer to Ukraine’s border.

Russian strikes were first focused on areas of Ukraine bordering Belarus, but Russian attacks are increasingly focusing on Ukraine’s eastern and southeastern regions.

Demchenko added that Ukraine had fortified its border with the Russia-backed Transdniestria region, where tensions have been growing since local authorities reported a series of attacks.

Concerns about the situation in Transdniestria have been highlighted by Ukrainian officials, who have criticised Russian attempts to draw the area into Russia’s conflict against Ukraine. Moscow has expressed worry and stated that it is closely monitoring the situation in Transdniestria.

The US ambassador to Moldova, Kent Logsdon, said on Wednesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its attempts to remake the geography of Europe at gunpoint were causing widespread worry around the world.

According to Moldovan media, he declared at a conference in Moldova that Washington had no evidence that Moscow sought to extend the war to Moldova and that Russian President Vladimir Putin would lose the fight.