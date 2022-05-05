Union Minister says, ‘Wish to see a brahmin as maharashtra chief Minister’

Raosaheb Danve, a Union Minister, has stated that he would want to see a Brahmin as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar responded by saying that a transgender person or someone from any caste can become Chief Minister if they have the support of 145 MLAs in the assembly.

Mr Danve made the remark during a rally organised by the Brahmin community in Jalna on Parshuram Jayanti on Tuesday night. Brahmins should be given more representation in local governing bodies, according to a guest at the rally.

‘I just don’t want to see Brahmins as corporators or civic body heads, I wish to see a Brahmin as the Chief Minister of this state,’ Mr Danve responded. Mr Danve stated that he campaigned for the assembly elections in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. ‘So much of casteism has come into politics and that it cannot be ignored. But there should be a leader who can keep communities together,’ he said.

When a reporter in Mumbai asked Ajit Pawar about Mr Danve’s remarks on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister said, ‘Anyone can become a Chief Minister. A tritiyapanthi (transgender) or a person from any caste and religion or any woman can be a Chief Minister by securing majority of 145 MLAs.’