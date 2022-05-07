Canada’s plane crash kills 4; International assassins were among the victims.

As Canada tries to unravel the riddle behind the unexpected aircraft crash on Saturday, new allegations about two deceased passengers having ties to organized crime have prompted investigators to investigate a possible conspiracy in the tragedy. On Saturday, a Piper PA-28 Cherokee, a tiny four-seater plane, crashed into the rough hinterlands of Ontario near the town of Sioux Lookout.

Local media claims that neither the pilot, Abhinav Handa, nor the three passengers survived the incident. Duncan Bailey, 37, of Kamloops, British Columbia, Hankun Hong, 27, of Richmond, British Columbia, and Gene Lahrkamp were among the passengers recognized. Among the slain passengers were Gene Lahrkamp and Duncan Bailey, who were members of an organized criminal organization and were apparently escaping murder charges at the time of the crash.

According to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), Lahrkamp is one of the most wanted individuals in the country, with a C$100,000 (US$78,000) bounty on his head, according to The Guardian. Suhrkamp, a former soldier, was a key suspect in the February murder of gang member Indian-origin Jimi Sandhu, who was shot dead at a mansion in Phuket. Thai police had been on the watch since then.

Bailey, another passenger, was connected to the Independent Soldiers gang. Bailey had been freed on bail on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with a Vancouver incident on Oct. 6, 2020, in which 42-year-old Mir Hussain was shot while carrying a baby in a car seat as he exited the Bells and Whistles Pub in Vancouver’s Dunbar district.

Prosecutors in British Columbia filed an arrest warrant for Bailey in late April after he allegedly violated his release conditions. Sergeant Brenda Winpenny of the CFSEU-BC, which was assisting Thai police, said detectives will look into why the foursome was together and whether they had any ties. ‘What were the circumstances behind Gene Lahrkamp’s presence on that flight?’ Winpenny was reported by CBC News as stating.