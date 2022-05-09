Gulf country announces passport requirements for travelers

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) in Saudi Arabia announced passport requirements for travelers. The authority said that there are 6 passport requirements that a traveller must check before travelling.

The requirements are the following:

1 – The passport data must be readable and passport hopder’s personal pictures must be clear.

2 – It is important to issue the necessary travel permits.

3 – The traveller must ensure the validity period of his passport, which is 3 months as a minimum when travelling to Arab and GCC countries and 6 months when travelling to foreign countries.

4 – Verifying the requirements of the country to which the traveller will be travelling in terms of applying for an entry visa.

5 – Verifying the health requirements of the country that the traveller will be travelling to.

6 – The passport of the traveller must be free of any damage.