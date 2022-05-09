Raashii Khanna gifts her mom luxury car worth over Rs 1.40 crore on Mother’s Day

Raashii Khanna has been working nonstop on her next projects, hopping from one schedule to the next. Recently ahead of Mother’s Day, the actress returned to her hometown and delighted her mother by achieving one of her goals. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, she presented her mother with a luxurious gift – a high-end BMW 740Li.

BMW 740Li is one of the most premium cars in the BMW 7 series with top luxury features. Raashii Khanna’s mother had a long-held dream of owning a luxury automobile. The actress chose the traditional blue metallic colour, assuming it was her mother’s favourite, with dark brown inside to make the car more appealing. With much pleasure and joy, the actress drove the four-wheeled beauty home. A picture of them proudly standing near the automobile has also gone popular on social media.

Also Read: 5000-year-old jewellery factory found In Haryana’s Rakhi Garhi

On the work front, the actress is ready to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions’ ‘Yodha’. She is also filming for her regional projects and has begun preparations for her OTT debut opposite Shahid Kapoor, ‘Farzi’ on Amazon Prime.