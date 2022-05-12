Andhra Chief Minister reviews state’s road repair efforts

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reviewed the state’s ongoing road repair work. He instructed the officials to speed the work and to build up a photo gallery with before and after pictures of the roadways.

At a review meeting, the chief minister stated that road repairs are being carried out in a planned manner. He claimed that opposition parties are trying to deceive the public and asked authorities to raise public awareness about how much the government has spent on road repairs. Officials were told to focus on repairing the bridges and culverts that were damaged during the Nivar cyclone in 2020.

Officials gave a detailed explanation of where the project’s funds are going and stated that the first phase of development will be done by August. A number of highways will be repaired in stages.