Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,160, lower by Rs 600 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4710, down by Rs 75.

Price of gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), fell by 0.08% at Rs 50,135 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose by 0.19% to Rs 58,865 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold settled at $ 1824.60 per troy ounce with a loss of 1.57% and silver futures contract were settled at $ 20.77 per troy ounce with a loss of 3.72%.