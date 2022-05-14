Security forces neutralize 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists involved in killing of Rahul Bhat

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down 3 terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The killed terrorists were involved in the killing of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat.

Rahul Bhat, A Kashmiri Pandit was killed on Thursday in Budgam district. He had sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries. Terror group ‘Kashmir Tigers’ has taken responsibility for the attack.

Massive protests had erupted across various areas in Jammu and Kashmir against the killing of Rahul Bhat. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Friday constituted a SIT to investigate the murder of Rahul Bhat.