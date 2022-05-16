Union government relaxes quality norms to procure wheat

New Delhi: The union ministry of consumers affairs, food and public distribution has relaxed the quality norms to procure wheat from Punjab and Haryana. The ministry has decided to allow the Food Corporation of India to procure wheat in Punjab and Haryana including the Union Territory of Chandigarh for central pool by relaxing the fair average quality (FAQ) norms of shrivelled and broken grains up to 18% without any value cut.

The ministry added that during the RMS 2021-22, wheat production was 1095 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) and procurement was 433 LMT. During the Rabi market season (RMS) 2022-23, wheat production was estimated at 1113 LMT.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee may depreciate this week, says experts

Earlier on Sunday, the Union government extended the wheat procurement till May 31. The extension will be applicable in 6 states including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Wheat procurement was scheduled to end on May 10 in Rajasthan and on May 15 in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The wheat procurement target has been revised to 19.5 million tonnes from the earlier target of 44.4 million tonnes for this year.