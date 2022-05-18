‘A huge honor, not something we have seen very often’; Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022 (PICS)

Deepika Padukone garnered attention with her striking entrance at the red carpet event for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, wearing a saree created by none other than Sabyasachi. Deepika spoke with the press and acknowledged her ‘gratefulness’ for the opportunity to represent her nation at the renowned Cannes Film Festival. Although she has been frequent in Cannes in recent years, she is making her debut this year as one of the eight-member jury board at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

She tells Reuters about her Cannes red carpet experience: ‘It`s such a huge honor. It is not something that our country experiences very often. So I think when we are given the opportunity, I think we take it with a lot of humility and a lot of gratitude,’ Deepika adds.

The Bollywood beauty was spotted wearing an amazing Sabyasachi gown and emanating retro vibes in her golden-black shimmering saree. She plumped for a strong make-up look, with her dramatic winged eyeliner acting as the focal point of her ensemble. Deepika walked the red carpet alongside Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.