Read about Preeti Ganguly on her 69th birth anniversary

Preeti Ganguly (May 17, 1953 – December 2, 2012) was an Indian actress who appeared in various Bollywood comedies during the 1970s and 1980s.

She was the Ganguly family’s daughter and the daughter of legendary Indian actor Ashok Kumar. She is most recognised for her hilarious performance in Basu Chatterjee’s Khatta Meetha as Freni Sethna, a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan devotee (1978).

Her film opportunities dropped after she lost 50 pounds, and in 1993, she founded ‘Ashok Kumar’s Academy of Dramatic Arts’ in Mumbai, where her father also took film appreciation classes. Years later, she made an appearance in Emraan Hashmi’s Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005).

Deven Verma is married to Rupa Ganguly, her elder sister. Aroop Kumar, her brother, acted in only one film, Bezuban, which was released in 1962. Her uncles are Kishore Kumar and Anoop Kumar, and her aunt is Sati Devi, who is married to Sashadhar Mukherjee (brother of Subodh Mukherjee) of the Mukherjee-Samarth dynasty.

She first appeared in Dhuen Ki Lakeer (1974). Her performance as Freni Sethna in Basu Chatterjee’s Khatta Meetha (1978) was widely acclaimed. Khel Khel Mein (1975), Balika Badhu (1976), Ginny Aur Johny, Laila Majnu (1976), Jhoota Kahin Ka (1979), and Thod Si Beeafai (1980) are among her other films (1980).

