Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian women’s team wins bronze medal

Gwangju: In archery, Indian women team won bronze medal in the recurve section at the World Cup Stage 2 held in South Korea. The Indian trio of Ridhi Phor, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat defeated Chinese Taipei 6-2 (56-52, 54-51, 54-55, 55-54) in a one-sided bronze medal play-off encounter. This is the third medal of the India in the event.

Earlier Indian men’s team of Tarundeep Rai and Jayanta Talukdar and Neeraj Chauhan capped a disastrous outing to lose out to their 15th-seeded France 2-6 (54-57, 55-52, 53-55, 47-53).

Also Read: IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: India’s Nikhat Zareen to face Jitpong Jutamas in finals

On Wednesday, the men’s compound team stormed into the final to assure at least a silver, while the women’s team won a bronze to open their account.