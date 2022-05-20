CBI launched new investigation on Lalu Yadav’s daughter in corruption case

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been charged in a new corruption case over alleged irregularities in recruitment during his stint as Bihar Chief Minister, just weeks after being granted bail in a fodder scam case. In the current investigation, Mr Yadav’s family members have now been listed as accused.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began searching 15 locations associated with the Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch today, including his residences. Last month, the 73-year-old senior leader was granted bail in the Rs. 139 crore Doranda Treasury scam case by the Jharkhand High Court. In February, a CBI special court sentenced him to five years in prison in the case. He was also fined Rs. 60 lakh rupees.

Mr Yadav was convicted in his sixth fodder scam case in the treasury scam. During the raids this morning, video showed police officers at the Patna residence of Mr Yadav’s wife, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.