Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian men’s team wins gold medal

Gwangju: In archery, the Indian men’s compound archery team won a gold medal at the Archery World Cup. The Indian team consisting of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan defeated France by 2 points. In the last World Cup final at Antalya in April, the same Indian trio had defeated France by one-point.

In the mixed team event, the Indian team of Abhishek Verma and Avneet Kaur won a bronze medal by beating Turkey’s Amircan Haney and Ayse Bera Suzer by ‘156-155’. For Kaur, this was her second bronze having won a team bronze in the women’s event earlier.

Earlier Indian women team won bronze medal in the recurve section. The Indian trio of Ridhi Phor, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat defeated Chinese Taipei 6-2 (56-52, 54-51, 54-55, 55-54) in a one-sided bronze medal play-off encounter.