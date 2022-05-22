IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad to face Punjab Kings today

Mumbai: In cricket, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Punjab Kings in the 70th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The last time they played against each other in this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently placed at the 8th position on the points table of IPL with 12 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad played 13 matches in this season and won only 6. Punjab Kings also played 13 matches and won only 6. They are currently placed at the 7th spot on the points table with 12 points. Both the teams have been eliminated from the playoffs race.

Also Read: Zimbabwe to face Namibia in 4th T20I today: possible playing XI

Possible Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(c & wk), Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh