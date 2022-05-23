7 people including 5 women dead after fire on ferry

Manila: 7 people including 5 women lost their lives and 23 were injured as a high-speed ferry carrying 134 people caught fire on Monday. The incident took place near port of Real in Quezon province in the Philippines. 7 people are still missing.

The ship caught fire just before reaching the port. Coast Guard has rescued 120 passengers from the ferry. The actual cause of the fire is yet not ascertained.

Also Read: Gulf country lifts all Covid-19 restrictions

Maritime accidents are common in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands. The country is known for having poor record for maritime safety. In 1987, around 5,000 people died when an overloaded passenger ferry Dona Paz collided with an oil tanker off Mindoro island south of the capital, Manila. This is the world’s worst peacetime shipping disaster.