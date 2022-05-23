India Meteorological Department predicts widespread rainfall in these states

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rain in North, West, and East India during next two days. The national weather agency predicted widespread rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

It also predicted rainfall in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms will occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next two days and decrease in intensity thereafter.