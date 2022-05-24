‘AMMA have not learnt from their previous mistakes’: Archana Kavi reacts on allegations against Vijay Babu

Kochi: Actor Archana Kavi responded on Sunday that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) have not learn from their previous ‘mistakes’. She was reacting to the controversy over the sexual assault allegations against actor-producer Vijay Babu. ‘AMMA is patriarchal, just like how our society is. This is not the first time such an incident happens. But the organisation did not learn from it. It was unfortunate that Vijay Babu revealed the identity of the survivor’, the actor added.

AMMA was criticised by several actors and political commentators for ‘accepting the request’ of the accused actor to ‘temporarily stay away from the organisation’ instead of expelling him. In the 2017 actress assault case, the organisation reinstated the accused within a year it ‘accepted the resignation letter’.

Archana was recently in news after she took to social media to share her ‘bad experience’ from Kerala Police during a night trip in the city. She said the police treated her like a ‘sex worker’. However, she added that she still has hope in the system. Meanwhile, the police have started an internal probe into the matter.