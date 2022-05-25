Stock Market: Equity indices settle lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for third day in a row in the Indian share market. The fall in the in information technology stocks weighed upon the equity benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex fell 303 points or 0.56% to close at 53,749. NSE Nifty moved 99 points or 0.62%down to settle at 16,026. Nifty Midcap 100 fell 2.45% and small-cap slipped 3.46%.11 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Nestle India and HDFC Bank. The top losers in the market were Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Divi’s Labs, UPL and Tech Mahindra.