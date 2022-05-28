Cop in Rajasthan found hanging from tree.

Officials said a police head constable hanged himself from a tree in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Friday. Head Constable Dhruv Singh Jat (44) was found hanging from a tree beside the road in an area under the authority of the NEB police station. According to officials, he was posted to the Udyog Nagar police station in Alwar.

Jat told his family he was going to Jaipur for official work before leaving the house on Thursday evening. According to police, no suicide note was recovered at the location, and the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.