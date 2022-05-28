Jacqueline Fernandez can travel to Abu Dhabi, but there are some conditions!

The court has permitted Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad to attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards. The actress is available to fly to Abu Dhabi from May 31 to June 6. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has barred the actress from leaving India since she is being probed in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The actress has provided information on the hotel she would be staying at while in Abu Dhabi. She will also provide the authorities with her itinerary. On Saturday, the court suspended Jacqueline Fernandez’s Look Out Circular (LOC) and allowed her permission to travel to Abu Dhabi from May 31 to June 6. She has also been required to post a surety deposit of Rs 50 lakh. The actress was also ordered by the court to notify the investigative agency of her return.

Jacqueline Fernandez had applied for permission to travel to Abu Dhabi to attend the IIFA awards. She then withdrew her application to travel overseas when the ED notified the court that the grounds she gave for flying to foreign nations were fraudulent. The court granted the actress permission to go to Dubai for the IIFA awards on May 28.

The actress, who is under investigation by the ED, was banned from leaving the country in December last year by immigration officials at Mumbai International Airport based on a look-out circular (LoC) issued by the ED. The ED recently seized Jacqueline’s assets worth Rs 7.27 crore. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a conman, is accused of sending presents worth crores to Jacqueline Fernandez using money extorted from the wife of a Delhi businessman.