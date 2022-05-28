Man detained for forcefully cutting sadhu’s hair

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police detained a man for forcefully cutting the hair of a sadhu and abusing him. Police detained Praveen Gaur for abusing the sadhu. The video of the incident which happened in in Patajan village, Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh was being circulated on social media. Police started investigation as the video went viral on social media.

‘The incident took place at 1 pm on Sunday. The accused, identified as, who is the son of a hotelier, has been detained. We are looking for the sadhu whose hair was cut so that a formal case can be registered based on his complaint’, said Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh.

In the video, Gaur can be seen cutting the sadhu’s hair outside a barber shop while subjecting the latter to abuses.